Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day at CSU

Hello, Everyone,

Today is Monday, October 12, which has been recognized as a federal and state holiday in honor of Christopher Columbus since 1937. As many of you are well aware, this recognition has been rightly contested — publicly since the 1970s — since Christopher Columbus demonstrably did not “discover” any new land or country, as so many of us were taught in school that he did.

In many states today, October 12 is now more appropriately recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, though as we all know, what we owe Indigenous People in this country is far more substantive, complex, and long-lasting than a single day of acknowledgement or celebration. Nonetheless, as President of Colorado State University, I believe that the recognition of this day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day is consistent with our Principles of Community and our commitment to being anti-racist and to moving our national conversations forward, not backward. And I was frankly appalled to see the White House’s recent statement reaffirming the false historical narrative of not only Columbus’s “discovery” of the Americas but of white “settling” of this continent and “taming of the wilderness.”