RBEI proposal: Unifying and strengthening First Generation efforts at Colorado State University

The incoming student population also proves how critical it is to take an intersectional approach. Among the Fall 2020 cohort of first-year students, 22% are first-generation, 18% come from a limited income background, and 29% hold one or more racially minoritized identities. Of the 4,471 first-year students, 44% identify with at least one of three attributes (first-generation, racially minoritized, or limited income) and 41% of those students identify with at least two or more attributes.

By intentionally centering first-generation, limited income, and racially or ethnically minoritized students, a systemic collaborative approach allows Colorado State University to better serve all students through a truly inclusive model. This evidence-based approach could allow CSU to better achieve its mission of access and service to the state of Colorado through a lived experience for students, especially students with multiple minoritized identities.

Building upon the work of others

First-generation student success is, quite simply, part of CSU’s DNA. In 1984, thanks to a determined push from the Board of Governors, faculty and staff, CSU became the first university in the country to identify first-generation, limited income students in Colorado and provide scholarships designed to pay for their tuition and student fees.

This work continued and coalesced in 2009 through the formation of the First Generation University Initiative. The work of this initiative created a solid foundation to build upon for the Race, Bias and Equity Initiative proposal, which is a collaboration of the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Enrollment and Access, the Division of Student Affairs and the Provost’s Office.

As the University moves into the future, it will be critical to coordinate the efforts of these divisions in a comprehensive structure. The key is to reform existing policies and practices to best serve first-generation students, and to institute systemic change that grounds CSU’s education model in the success of its students from increasingly diverse backgrounds.

First Scholars and the Center for First-Generation Student Success

Exciting steps have been taken in the quest to shore up the various First Gen resources at CSU. While the ultimate goal is to open a First Generation Center at CSU, budget constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have called for more creative approaches in the immediate future.