RamsRead announces new book selected for campuswide reading initiative

The spring semester has ended. Grades are in, many students are taking a break from studying and Colorado State University employees are thinking about taking some of that accumulated annual leave to decompress after a hectic school year.

What a perfect time for everyone to pick up this year’s RamsRead book: The Color of Food: Stories of Race, Resilience and Farming by Natasha Bowens.

CSU President Joyce McConnell launched the all-CSU RamsRead initiative last year with the intent to bring all members of the CSU community together – literally on the same page – for common conversation about an important and timely topic. Community members are encouraged to read the book this summer and participate in events, lectures and related discussions that will be scheduled for the fall.

In The Color of Food, Bowens recounts stories of more than 75 North American farmers of color. She weaves together her interviews and photographs of them to tell the often forgotten and misunderstood history of agriculture for people of color, their rich culture and the agrarian identities and the incredible challenges they face in modern farming.

Bowens describes her book as a study of the critical issues that lie at the intersection of race and food.

“When I joined the food and agricultural movement as a woman of color, I was immediately struck by the glaring racial disparities that live, not only in the food system regarding food access and health, but in the good food movement itself,” she wrote in an article for Civil Eats, a nonprofit news source that examines the American food system. “I could see that the face of the movement was not representing communities of color, the very same communities most heavily impacted by a broken food system. I felt like these voices were missing in the discussions about organic farming, rural homesteading, and even food justice and the urban farming projects that were sprouting up across the nation.”

Continuing critical conversations

Ryan Barone, assistant vice president for student success and a member of the RamsRead committee, said the book selection encourages the continuation of critical conversations related to race, equity and justice among CSU community members.