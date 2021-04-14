Rams Remember Rams virtual ceremony to be released April 30

Colorado State University will remember current students, and retired, current and former faculty and staff who have passed away in the university’s annual Rams Remember Rams remembrance ceremony, which will be released virtually on April 30.

The ceremony, which usually takes place on the steps of the Administration Building but has been temporarily transitioned to video, includes a reading of names of those CSU community members of have passed away. This year’s ceremony will include Rams from the date of the last ceremony on April 9, 2019, through April 16, 2021.

The video of the ceremony will be posted at this link on April 30.

Rams to be remembered in this year’s reading are:

Helen Anne Abbey

Charles Henry Albrandt

David Ray Anderson

Anthony “TJ” Jacob Avery

Taeler Alexis Aweida

Christine Janette Bachman

Lionel Vernon Baldwin

Charles William Basham

Ryan Blume

Vincent Christopher Braud

Helen F McHugh Braurer

Robert D Bryner

Erica Nicole Bryant

Jack Bravlee

Aram Budak

Nathan Burnett

Gerald N. Callahan

Brian Austin Canitz

Bryon Joseph Carter

Andrew Clarke

Patricia Ann Cole

Joel Mark Cromley

Jessica Younger Dickens

Jibby Diol

James “Jim” T Dolak

Andre Dozier

Archie Allen Dyer

James Ernest Ells

Taylor Ensien

Neil Bryson Ericson

Jay Fetig

Gary Berger Gehrig

Michael Golinski

John Boyd Grant

Jack Gravlee

Lee Gray

Tara Guetz

David Hanlon

William Hanneman

Jace Harris

Evelyn B Haynes

Nadine Henry

Robert “Robin” Herron

Ryanne Julia Hopp

Judi Holter Horning

Paul Wesley Husted

James Ingram

Barbara K. Joyce

John Karayannis

Muhammed Nazmul “Naz” Karim

Wayne F Keim

Liam Killpack

Alliya Chatterjee King

Ralph Kotich

Andrew Lannen

Michael Liguori

Erik Luedemann

Eric Lusher

Dennis “Denny” Lynch

Mona Marie Macy

Presiliano Maez

Connor Mario Melendez

William Harrison Mergenthaler

Keith Miser

Emilio Montelongo

Dieudonne “Dieudo” Mulamba

Robert Franklin Nisbett

Bill W. Picket

Jorge Alberto Ramirez

Jill Reynolds

Rebecca Richards

Americo D. Rodriguez

Lloyd “Dale” Rosenbach, Jr.

Tommy Saliamonas

Zachary Justin Shafer

Fateh El Sherif

Brian A. Snow

Pat Spooner

Morgan Ladd Sneed

Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Steward

Qinxi Tan

Bradley Jay Thomas

Andre Thompson

Eli Torres

Victoria Ann Torrez

Brendan Patrick Unitt

David Van Metre

Bradley James Vardnell

Gene Cady Wilken

Robert M Williams

Lettia Leonie Wilson