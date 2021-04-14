Rams Remember Rams virtual ceremony to be released April 30

Colorado State University will remember current students, and retired, current and former faculty and staff who have passed away in the university’s annual Rams Remember Rams remembrance ceremony, which will be released virtually on April 30.
The ceremony, which usually takes place on the steps of the Administration Building but has been temporarily transitioned to video, includes a reading of names of those CSU community members of have passed away. This year’s ceremony will include Rams from the date of the last ceremony on April 9, 2019, through April 16, 2021.
The video of the ceremony will be posted at this link on April 30.
Rams to be remembered in this year’s reading are:
Helen Anne Abbey
Charles Henry Albrandt
David Ray Anderson
Anthony “TJ” Jacob Avery
Taeler Alexis Aweida
Christine Janette Bachman
Lionel Vernon Baldwin
Charles William Basham
Ryan Blume
Vincent Christopher Braud
Helen F McHugh Braurer
Robert D Bryner
Erica Nicole Bryant
Jack Bravlee
Aram Budak
Nathan Burnett
Gerald N. Callahan
Brian Austin Canitz
Bryon Joseph Carter
Andrew Clarke
Patricia Ann Cole
Joel Mark Cromley
Jessica Younger Dickens
Jibby Diol
James “Jim” T Dolak
Andre Dozier
Archie Allen Dyer
James Ernest Ells
Taylor Ensien
Neil Bryson Ericson
Jay Fetig
Gary Berger Gehrig
Michael Golinski
John Boyd Grant
Jack Gravlee
Lee Gray
Tara Guetz
David Hanlon
William Hanneman
Jace Harris
Evelyn B Haynes
Nadine Henry
Robert “Robin” Herron
Ryanne Julia Hopp
Judi Holter Horning
Paul Wesley Husted
James Ingram
Barbara K. Joyce
John Karayannis
Muhammed Nazmul “Naz” Karim
Wayne F Keim
Liam Killpack
Alliya Chatterjee King
Ralph Kotich
Andrew Lannen
Michael Liguori
Erik Luedemann
Eric Lusher
Dennis “Denny” Lynch
Mona Marie Macy
Presiliano Maez
Connor Mario Melendez
William Harrison Mergenthaler
Keith Miser
Emilio Montelongo
Dieudonne “Dieudo” Mulamba
Robert Franklin Nisbett
Bill W. Picket
Jorge Alberto Ramirez
Jill Reynolds
Rebecca Richards
Americo D. Rodriguez
Lloyd “Dale” Rosenbach, Jr.
Tommy Saliamonas
Zachary Justin Shafer
Fateh El Sherif
Brian A. Snow
Pat Spooner
Morgan Ladd Sneed
Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Steward
Qinxi Tan
Bradley Jay Thomas
Andre Thompson
Eli Torres
Victoria Ann Torrez
Brendan Patrick Unitt
David Van Metre
Bradley James Vardnell
Gene Cady Wilken
Robert M Williams
Lettia Leonie Wilson