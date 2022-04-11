Rams Remember Rams ceremony April 26

All members of the university community, along with family and friends, are invited to a remembrance ceremony from 5-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, to honor Colorado State University students, faculty, staff and former or retired employees who passed away in the last year.
The brief ceremony will take place on the north steps of the Administration Building, rain or shine, and will include a reading of names of those CSU community members who have passed away this year, along with an opportunity for silent reflection, lighting a candle in memory of those who have passed, and remember those who have passed with a gift of a mini flower pot and seeds.
The short service will conclude with an opportunity for silent reflection following the ceremony in the non-denominational Danforth Chapel until 6 p.m.
Parking is available behind the administration building and along the Oval.
To date, members of our community who will be remembered are listed below. This list will be updated through the date of the ceremony.
Rams Remember Rams
Lois A. Adams
Christopher P. Allen
Bennie M. Armijo
LeMoyne W. Anderson
Victor A Baez
Kelly Marie Bauer
Leslee Becker
Joseph F. Beebe
Joseph B. Blake
Anton “Wim” Bohm
Edward George Buss
Tristan Kaherdin Reed Britt
Richard Dean Brown
Lavon Brown
Steven Rogers Brown
James Randol “Randy” Calhoun
Daniel Scott Carroll
Jean Chadwick
Jannette Clark
Ray D. Cogburn
Dominic Cruz
Merry Jo Dallas
Robert L. Darcy
Mary Daughtrey
Frank R. DeMeyer
Judith Kay Drake
Charles Leroy Elkins
Rodney Lee England
Nicole Erdman
Jeanette Marie Fritzler
Caroline Reid Frye
Jose Elias Gamino, Sr.
Marguerite Garfield
Frank Robert (Bob) Gartner
Harry Lee Gibson
Sheldon Ira Godkin
Dwayne Hamar
Michael Seymour Hamilton
Robert Handa
Linda Kay Heasley
David Herman-Chavez
David Hendricks
Kathleen Ivy
Janet Gretchen Jones
Erma Kay
Mykeal Sterling Kearl
Angel Kelley
Anne M. Kylen
Thomas Augustus LaQuey, Jr.
Lorine N. Lindholm
Antoinette “Toni” Lueck
Bryan William Ludwig
Gerald W. Mansfield
Roger Sherwood Marshall
Karen McCormick
Charles ‘Dave’ McManus
Lyle E. Mitchell
Elizabeth Ann Mitchell
Vincent “Vince” Murphy
Dennis R. Nall
Kaeden Cole Norlander
Katie F. Olson
Mary R. Ontiveros
Carmen Louise Pando
Edna May Plessinger
Wesley Scott Quillen
George E. Radosevich
Perry Ragouzis
Jeri Alexandra Reisman
John Reuss
Jonathan David Rico
Bernard “Bernie” Elliot Rollin
Clifton David Dyer Schwind
George Seidel, Jr.
Willis Shaner
Fred Shook
Keri Denise Sizemore
John C. Snider
Mary H. Solomon
John D. Staples
Mary Stimps
Robert Tengerdy
Jaak Vilms
Drew Thomas Wilcocks
James Sawyer Zusi