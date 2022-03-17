Rams had 15 minutes of NCAA fame, aim for more next season

Michigan had balanced scoring

Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson was every bit the matchup problem that was expected. He scored 21 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 4 turnovers but also 4 blocks.

Those blocks contributed to CSU shooting just 23 of 65 from the field for 35.4%. And Michigan, which missed all 7 treys in the first half, hit 4 of 7 in the second half.

“We missed a lot of shots in the paint. Some of that is their length, there is no question. Some of that is rushing,” Medved said. “When you play high-level teams and you miss a shot in the rack zone and the other team gets the rebound, they are going to hurt you in transition. Those were huge plays. There were a lot of swings that way where we didn’t deliver and they came back and did it.”

The biggest two deep shots were from freshman Caleb Houstan, whose back-to-back 3-pointers gave Michigan the lead for good during an 8-0 run that put the Wolverines ahead 53-49 with 9:49 left.

Eli Brooks scored 16 points, Frankie Collins had 14 and Houstan added 13 points. The Wolverines made 15 of 25 field goals in the second half and finished 19 of 22 at the line – many coming during CSU’s late-game desperation.

“You know, today, it’s a tough day to lose,” Medved said. “Obviously the finality of things here at the end of the season, and it’s finally over. Disappointed.”

Another step for the program

Michigan coach Juwan Howard credited CSU for putting the Wolverines on their heels.

“First give credit to Colorado State, their staff and players,” Howard said. “Obviously, they have shown throughout the game that they deserve to be here, how they came out and competed from start to finish.”

After going 12-20 in Medved’s first season, CSU upped its winning percentage each year. The Rams sold out Moby Arena five times, finished the regular season in second place by only one game in the Mountain West and got to the postseason tourney semifinals in a four-bid conference.

“I think when the dust settles for these guys, and they don’t want to hear it right now, but it’s been an incredible season,” Medved said. “The work that these guys have put in to come in here and believe in us and believe in what we’re doing; and to battle back after the disappointment of last year, being one of the first teams left out of this tournament, come back, have an incredible season, earn the highest seed in the history of the school, I think it’s just awesome stuff.”

Thomas saved one of his best games for the Rams’ first NCAA Tourney contest since 2013: “Although I wish the outcome was different, it was a great experience and a great season.”

Medved said Roddy has earned the right to test the NBA waters if he wants to, but the Rams’ junior leader didn’t sound like he had anything on his mind but a senior college season.

“I can’t wait ’til the off-season and we’re getting back together and trying to do this again,” Roddy said. “You know, just getting that experience and understanding how hard you have to play in 40 minutes because that’s the only thing that you’re guaranteed when you get selected.

“I think that’s the biggest mission of mine and this team is just to figure out how we can get back here and how we can have more success.”