Rams come together for Day of Giving and raise over $150K

On May 4, Rams from across the country and around the world came together to showcase the power of collective philanthropy for Colorado State University’s annual Day of Giving. And give they did.

Throughout the day, 1,162 gifts resulted in $152,646 raised to help fund programs and passion areas that make CSU the world-renowned institution it is known for.

By giving, they helped propel students and the University toward academic achievement, groundbreaking research, artistic creation, athletics excellence, world-altering innovation, timeless traditions, and so much more. Many thanks go to all who gave.

Though the day itself may be over, there’s still time to give. Visit https://dayofgiving.colostate.edu, discover what you are passionate about, and give.

For more information about ways to give at CSU, visit www.giving.colostate.edu.