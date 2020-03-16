Rams come through for Rams on Day of Giving

Even under the most trying of circumstances, Rams always seem to come through for Rams.

Last week was CSU’s Day of Giving – an annual celebration of all things CSU and a chance for alumni, faculty and staff, students and friends of the university to support a favorite campus program. This year’s “day” was expanded to 1,870 minutes – about 31 hours – to celebrate CSU’s founding and 150th birthday celebration.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, however, publicity surrounding the Day of Giving was severely curtailed. Supporters could still donate, but the usual day-of push to inspire donations was not present – and yet, you still came through.

$50K gift to Rams Against hunger

When the 31 hours were up, 334 donors had given $131,431 to support dozens of funds. The donations included an anonymous $50,000 gift to support Rams Against Hunger, the unique CSU program that provides meal swipes at campus dining centers to students dealing with food insecurity. That one gift will provide more than 6,500 meals.

Interestingly, 71 donors provided more than $4,500 to CSU’s infectious disease research – a clear response to CSU’s important role in battling coronavirus. However, donations touched every area of campus life.

If you’re still interested in donating, visit giving.colostate.edu.