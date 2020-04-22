Rams Against Hunger still helping feed CSU community

The Colorado State University is a very quiet place these days.

With COVID-19 now an integral part of daily life, most of the students and faculty are now learning and teaching from home while only essential personnel remain to keep the campus running smoothly and continue vital research.

Still fighting hunger

But while the campus is devoid of traditional activity, a couple of things have not changed: The fact that hunger still is a very real part of life, and the fact that Rams Against Hunger is helping feed the hungry.

Rams Against Hunger was set up to help students who struggle with food insecurity. Though classes may have moved online, Rams Against Hunger continues to provide meal swipes to designated students who remain in the Fort Collins region. These meal swipes may be used to pick up pre-boxed nutritious meals at the remaining dining hall on campus. .

Additionally, Rams Against Hunger together with their partners the Food Bank of Larimer County and newly added, Hormel, remain committed to offering essential services by modifying their approach to what was formerly a monthly food pantry. RAH has opened a standing food distribution site at the Lory Student Center Theatre and four days a week.

Hours of operation:

Monday and Thursdays: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesdays and Fridays: 8 a.m.-noon

All in need are welcome

All members of the CSU community are invited to visit the site, where they will be able to select from a variety of fresh, refrigerated and shelf-stable products. To utilize this service, Rams Against Hunger invites anyone with a CSU ID to visit the service for a healthy variety of fresh, frozen and shelf stable foods.

“I am astonished that this program exists and it truly has aided in motivating me to do my best so that eventually I can give back in this way!” said Nicole Odienne Marcisofsky, a senior in the Warner College of Natural Resources. “Anyone who decides they are willing and able to donate to the cause – you will be sponsoring someone in such a meaningful way, so that they may be able to have one less essential need to distract them from doing something that really matters for their life.”

Information about the Rams Against Hunger program and how to take advantage of services are online. The program is open to students, faculty and staff – just present a valid CSU ID at the pantry entrance.

You can help the cause by donating to Rams Against Hunger online.