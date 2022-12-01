Rams Against Hunger receives more than 8,500 meals on Giving Tuesday

On Giving Tuesday, Rams Against Hunger asked for help and the Colorado State University community gave generously. Thousands of Rams answered the call to provide more than 8,500 meals to the three in 10 CSU students struggling with food insecurity.

The community’s generosity means these students can focus on their studies, making friends and getting the full CSU experience instead of where their next meal is coming from. To everyone who gave to Rams Against Hunger on Giving Tuesday, thank you.

Operating from The Office of Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement (SLiCE), Rams Against Hunger offers a menu of services that support students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity. The program not only offers a food pantry and a meal-swipe program, it also provides in-person assistance with navigating federal aid eligibility.

“Rams Against Hunger is a place of belonging and community for people who have experienced food insecurity. This program is crucial on campus if we want to start having difficult conversations about the inequitable systems that lead people to hunger and begin to create positive, community-based change,” Basic Needs Program Coordinator Kathryn Conrad said. “It’s important that people choose to support this effort because without community involvement, the stigmas that surround food insecurity and the people that experience it are fairly impossible to dismantle.”

Didn’t give on Giving Tuesday? There’s no need to wait until next year. Rams Against Hunger still needs your help providing meals to students experiencing food insecurity, and you can make an impact and help a student get a nutritious meal any time of the year. Visit ramfunder.colostate.edu/giving-tuesday to learn more about Rams Against Hunger and to give.