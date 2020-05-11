Ramily steps up on Giving Tuesday Now

The challenges brought on the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter Colorado State University supporters from digging deep on Giving Tuesday Now to help students impacted by the pandemic and promote impactful research on infectious disease.

More than 450 donors sent gifts totaling $47,528 to support causes like Ram Aid, CSU Cares, Rams Against Hunger and the Infectious Disease Research Center, which had the most donations (197) and raised the most money ($10,100).

“On behalf of the entire CSU community, we are extremely grateful for the ongoing support we receive from our Ram family, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement. “CSU exists to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges, and together, with our alumni and donors, we will continue with that mission.”

Worldwide effort, local impact

Giving Tuesday Now was a worldwide fundraising effort aimed at softening the impact of COVID-19. The May 5 initiative drew millions of donations across 145 nations.

At CSU, donations came from 28 states. Faculty and staff were particularly generous, with 230 of the gifts coming from in-house.

Your gifts can make a difference year-round in supporting campus as CSU continues to address global challenges.