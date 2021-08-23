Ramapalooza, Rambunctious Pep Rally cap off Move-In Week

By

  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza
  • Students at Ramapalooza

Scenes from Ramapalooza. Photos by Joe Mendoza

The celebratory spirit around ringing in a new academic year was especially strong this past weekend, as first-year students were welcomed to campus with more in-person events than were possible last year, due to the pandemic.

Second-year students who missed out on some of the welcome festivities last fall were also invited.

There were several highlights in the concluding days of Ram Welcome:

• The Lory Student Center celebrated the new year and new Rams at Ramapalooza on Friday night. The community-building event featured live musical performances, arcade games, crafts, free snacks, prizes and more.

• On Saturday night, the Rambunctious Pep Rally at Canvas Stadium provided students with the opportunity to show their pride and spirit as a CSU Ram while being introduced to Colorado State Athletics. They learned about traditions, competed with classmates, won prizes and experienced what game day feels like as a student.

• On Sunday, students hiked to the top of the “A,” a symbol of CSU history and pride since 1923.

  • Students at the pep rally
  • Students at the pep rally
  • Students at the pep rally
  • Students at the pep rally
  • Students at the pep rally
  • Band members at the pep rally
  • Students at the pep rally
  • Presentation at the pep rally
  • Students at the pep rally

The Rambunctious Pep Rally was held at Canvas Stadium. Photos by John Eisele

Tags assigned to this story

AthleticsCSU AthleticsDivision of Student AffairsLory Student CenterRam WelcomeRamapaloozaRambunctious Pep Rally

CSU University Communications Staff

More posts by CSU University Communications Staff