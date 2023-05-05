Ram community – We celebrate you!

Dear Ram Community:

At this time of the semester, we all experience some mix of excitement, reflection and relief in the roles we have played as faculty and staff at Colorado State University. As we prepare for commencement and to celebrate our students, we contemplate the journey we have traveled – perhaps remembering some of the challenges or hardships we have faced along the way – while also casting our focus forward with anticipation for what’s next. That might be a welcomed slower summer pace for work, teaching and research, more time with family and friends … or just taking a big deep breath and time to rest.

As you contemplate what is next for you, we want to remind you to savor your successes and the contributions you have made on behalf of yourself and your colleagues. Whatever your role at Colorado State, your presence has made a difference in defining who we are collectively as a land-grant institution of higher education. You are forever part of CSU’s legacy and an important person in its success.

Thank you for all you have done to support our students, and for your caring and thoughtful stewardship of our mission. Your passion, dedication and hard work are at the center of CSU’s success. This is a strong, proud institution whose faculty, staff, students and alumni make the world better and expand our reach far beyond our physical boundaries.

A personal note from President Parsons: Thank you for welcoming me back to my roots this semester. You gave me wonderful receptions at every turn, every event, every opportunity I have had to meet with you. These past few months have been many things for me: invigorating, exciting, and enlightening. I could not be happier or prouder to be here with you and to be serving you.

We celebrate you, CSU!

With Gratitude,

Amy Parsons

President

Janice L. Nerger

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Blanche Hughes

Vice President for Student Affairs