Race, Bias and Equity Initiative entering new chapter

Since Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell launched the Race, Bias and Equity Initiative in September 2019, the RBEI has experienced a surge of interest, growth and collective involvement across the entire university community. Critical developments have included the selection of Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, as the chair of the initiative; the naming of a core team; and the review of more than 100 proposals submitted by the CSU community.

Now the RBEI is experiencing another milestone: McConnell announced that she has named Mary Ontiveros, vice president for diversity, as co-chair, with Hughes, for the initiative.

Why now and why this move?

McConnell’s original goal for the RBEI was that it would eventually work in close partnership with existing units, including the Office of the Vice President for Diversity, the Student Diversity Programs and Services offices, campus communicators and more. What became clear from the sheer number of proposals submitted to, however, was that the university community is eager for large and sweeping action.

Student demands

In addition to the substantial RBEI proposals, university leadership also received a list of demands from a student group in early March. This group, which identifies itself as #NotProudToBe, marched in silent protest during McConnell’s Fall Address and have remained active since. Their demands, which can be found here, included a request for a meeting with some 50 members of the CSU administration. During this meeting, on March 9, three student leaders of #NPTB further articulated concerns about an apparent lack of communication and movement on equity issues on the part of the university.