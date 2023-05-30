Race Amity Day celebrates racial diversity in Northern Colorado June 11

Two CSU faculty members will speak at the Race Amity Day celebration on Sunday, June 11.

The Northern Colorado Race Amity Coalition will present the Race Amity Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day at the Northside Aztlan Community Center at 112 E Willow St. in Fort Collins, as part of the national recognition of this annual event.

Race Amity Day, also known as Race Unity Day, has been celebrated annually on the second Sunday of June every year since its inception in 1957 by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i’s of the United States.

Featured speakers include CSU’s own Camille Dungy, University Distinguished Professor in the Department of English, and Ray Black, an assistant professor of ethnic studies focused on African American studies.

Entertainment for the event will be provided by the Azteca Dance Fusion group and Maputo Mensah from Accra, Ghana, West African drums and dance. There will be games and face painting for kids, and food from several local restaurants will be offered.

There is no charge to attend the event and tickets are not required.

This year’s co-sponsors include the Interfaith Council, Our Commitment to Self and Society, and the Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins.