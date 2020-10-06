Rabbi Gorelik sworn in as Colorado National Guard’s newest chaplain

Standing at attention and dressed in tan military fatigues, Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik was sworn in as a Captain in the Colorado National Guard by Gov. Jared Polis Friday, Oct. 2, at Colorado State University. Gorelik will serve as a Chaplain for the guard, offering spiritual guidance to service members.

Gorelik took his oath at a small, socially distanced ceremony on a warm fall afternoon before his family, the Governor, Colorado National Guard Brigadier Gen. Scott Sherman, State Chaplain Lt. Col. Dave Nagel, CSU President Joyce McConnell and Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, thank you, Rabbi Gorelik, for your willingness to serve,” Gov. Polis told him. “I thank you for being there for the challenge of meeting the spiritual needs of our guardsmen.”

Nagel said Gorelik will be the only rabbi in anyone’s memory to serve as a chaplain in the Colorado National Guard. Gorelik had contacted Nagel and after speaking to him, Nagel said: “We just had to have him.”

For Gorelik, entrance into the Guard is a way that he can not only help fellow Coloradans but nurture himself and the community spiritually in a natural extension of his communal outreach work. He noted that when times are tough, the best way to lift your spirits is to help others, a message that deeply resonated today.

“It’s an honor to serve and I hope that it inspires others of ways to give and live higher than self,” he said.