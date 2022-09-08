Q&A: CSU expert on death of Queen Elizabeth II and future of British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her summer retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

She was crowned on June 2, 1953 and her nearly 70-year reign makes her the world’s longest serving monarch. Her son Charles is now king.

Peter Harris, an associate professor in the Colorado State University Department of Political Science, is an expert on international relations and U.S. foreign policy. He was also born in the U.K. and says the queen’s passing will mark a “significant day” for the country.

“Only people in their mid-70s or older can remember life before the queen,” Harris said.

Harris spoke to SOURCE about what’s next after the queen’s death, what impact it could have geopolitically and what it means for the future of the British monarchy.

SOURCE: How will the death of the queen impact the U.K.?

Harris: The monarchy is all about stability and continuity. The second the queen passed away, a really well-orchestrated sequence of events was set into motion. The goal is continuity at every single level.

We will likely see public displays of shock and trauma in the coming weeks.

If there’s one purpose that a monarch has: It’s to represent stability and continuity. The monarchy is a bulwark against uncertainty. So, while the Palace and government officials will portray this news as a time for national “coming together,” nothing will change in terms of the system or how the government operates day-to-day.