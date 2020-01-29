Q&A with Roger Herrera Tapia

Para leer en español​, haga clic aquí​.

Name: Roger Herrera Tapia

Title/Role at CSU: Programs Coordinator

How long have you lived in Baja California Sur?

I arrived to do my university studies 23 years ago. Since then, I have lived in different parts of the state, but almost since my arrival, I knew that my last place to live would be Todos Santos.

What does your work involve at the Center?

I provide the necessary support for the programs that come to the Center, from the planning of itineraries and budgets, to the development of activities, and logistic support to ensure that everything goes in the best possible way. I also act as a link from the programs to different people and initiatives in the community to promote cultural exchange and mutual learning.

What is your favorite thing about this Todos Santos community?

That most of those who live here share a strong attachment to this place that is a miracle in the desert. The blessing of the water and its landscapes. Its people and the many activities you can do in contact with nature.

What is your background?

Professionally, I have a degree in foreign trade. I have also taken some training in human development with a focus on neurolinguistic programming and accelerated learning. I have been working in outdoor activities for more than 15 years related to leadership skills development, environmental ethics, and conservation.

Why are you excited about this opportunity?

I am very excited to be able to support cultural exchange activities that empower young people.