Q&A with poet Panama Soweto, speaker at MLK Day march and keynote Jan. 16

Q. When you think of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, what memories come to mind?

Panama Soweto: To be honest, a lot of them are kind of rooted around CSU. I’ve performed during MLK Day at CSU I think on three different occasions over the course of the last 10 years or so. And it’s always an honor.

Initially, I was asked by a good friend of mine who worked up at CSU to participate based on my lineage and my grandfather (John W. Mosley), who was the first Black student athlete at CSU back in 1939, and his legacy as a Tuskegee Airman. It’s just an honor to be up on campus and to kind of live through his legacy and to build a legacy of my own.

Q. Speaking of your grandfather, John W. Mosley, what was his impact on the state and Northern Colorado?

Panama Soweto: My grandfather is known as a Tuskegee Airman. He’s also known as a celebrated member of a very brave group of African American men and women who were not just pilots, but engineers and worked in aviation, and helped bring World War II to a close.

He went on to help draft some of the early policies for the Head Start program, and so nationally, he had such an impact because education was his focus and his key. He worked very hard to make sure that children of all colors and creeds got a fair shot when it came to education because he knew that hard road, personally, and he had to pave his own way to make sure that others — including his own children and his own grandchildren — didn’t have to face some of those same hardships that he faced.

Nationally, he was really thinking about what people of color had to endure, and what students and young people had to endure in order to get a fair shake and fair opportunity and success. And so, his impact is felt almost every day in most classrooms and most schools across this country, as that was his primary focus.

Q. When you led a grassroots campaign to rename Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood, what influence did Dr. King have on your efforts?

Panama Soweto: My grandparents raised myself and my siblings under the teachings of Dr. King and Ralph Abernathy and a lot of the other freedom fighters during the Civil Rights Movement, specifically in the 1950s and ’60s. And I often think of Dr. King’s teachings when I’m doing this kind of work.

When I’m doing activism work, I think of the idea of nonviolent protest. I think of the idea of never backing down and bringing all voices to the table.