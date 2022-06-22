Q&A with incoming Interim President Rick Miranda

It’s a great place to live, and I’m fortunate that I’ve had many, many opportunities through my discipline to teach and work with colleagues on other campuses around the world, which I suppose has helped quell any wanderlust. But my experience has also made me very aware of the responsibility we have to ensure our younger faculty and staff have the same opportunities and support to build rewarding homes and careers here that those of us who have been here a long time have had. I never take that for granted – the future of CSU depends on the people we are recruiting and retaining today, and that means we have to work relentlessly to stay competitive and treat our people well.

As interim president, can you share your top priorities?

An interim appointment is its own kind of animal … the goal is to provide stability, manage any hiccups that arise, and keep good things moving forward so the campus is well-prepared for the arrival of the permanent president. Personally, my priorities are to quickly come up to speed on where the University is administratively, academically, and budget-wise, and to support our entire campus team as we get through the summer and prepare for a new academic year in August.

Do you anticipate significant changes in leadership or major initiatives at this time? Should CSU staff modify their work because of this change?

No. A change in presidents is a decision reached between the president and the Board of Governors. It’s a big change, of course, and it takes some adjustment on the administrative side, but it doesn’t directly impact most of the day-to-day work of the University, which carries on as usual.

What does this change mean for the Courageous Strategic Transformation effort?

The Board of Governors has endorsed the strategic planning effort, and it provides a good basis for planning moving forward. I’ll be meeting with the deans, VPs, and campus leadership – it may be that we slow some things down until the new president is on board and has an opportunity to weigh in, and I expect other elements will continue to move forward. Those are the kinds of things we’ll be talking about in the leadership meetings over the remainder of the summer so we can hit the ground running in the fall.

How long do you anticipate the search for a new president will take?

It’s always hard to say – I’d guess anywhere from six months to even a year. The Board is working with a search firm and establishing a Presidential Search Advisory Committee with broad campus representation. I expect that part of the process will move very quickly. But at this level, and with a presidency that’s very attractive to many people, we could well have applicants who are already in similar roles at other institutions and the finalist may need some time to wrap up that work.

Are you interested in the permanent position?

No, I will not apply.