Pueblo’s Extension employees exemplify the spirit of CSU’s land-grant mission: Connecting communities to resources

In her role as a Colorado State University regional range specialist, Annie Overlin helps landowners manage thousands of acres of range land.

“There couldn’t be a better job in my mind than working with farmers and ranchers,” said Overlin, a 1998 CSU graduate with a degree in botany who also has a masters in animal sciences and range management from the University of Nevada. “We look at grazing management, soil health work, animal nutrition and its relation to pasture health as well.”

As one of hundreds of CSU Extension and Engagement employees who work across all 64 counties to bring research-based resources to Coloradans, caring for the land is in her blood.

Overlin, who said her family has been farming and ranching for seven generations, worked in the CSU Extension booth at the Colorado State Fair. She also watched her daughter compete in the horse show.

Overlin and two co-workers in Pueblo County show just some of the increasing breadth and depth of CSU Extension, which increasingly revolves around a hot topic: Water.

“Water is life. It’s everything in Colorado,” she said. “I’m approaching it from a soil health standpoint. If we have good water infiltration when we get the rain, the rain that we get goes into the ground as opposed to diverting off somewhere.”