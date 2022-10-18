Pueblo County: Thomas Pannunzio – Construction Management

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Thomas Pannunzio

Major: Construction Management (December 2022 graduate)

Why I chose CSU: My brother got a scholarship to play football here, so I wanted to play with him one more year and I heard about the construction program, so I thought why not and just go all out and try to come here.

My favorite thing about CSU: I’d probably say the people. Everyone here’s just been just approachable and accepting and everything like that. So I love everyone up here.

Clubs/organizations: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Favorite achievement: Earning that scholarship (after two seasons as a walk-on player) or winning the (Bronze) Boot that one year against Wyoming. That’s probably my top two.

Career goals: My dad owns Premier Homes in Pueblo. I’ve always just wanted to be able to take it over when he’s done there. … and then hopefully expanding it up here to the Fort Collins area.

Favorite class and/or instructor: Structures. Everybody in construction thinks structures is the hardest class, but I thought it was pretty easy. My teacher, (Michael O’Reilly), he really connected with me.

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: The Still Whiskey Steaks

Quirky fact about you: A lot of people don’t know that I was actually adopted. At times it was hard, yeah, but my parents love me and I love all my brothers and sisters. So, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Favorite CSU tradition: I’d probably say the Border War with Wyoming. You don’t even have to get excited for that week, it’s just an all-year-long rivalry.

Something to know about Pueblo County: Pueblo gets that kind of stereotype that it’s a bad place or whatever, but it’s really not that bad. It’s like anywhere else. If people go down there and experience it for what it is, they’ll end up loving it just like I have.

Biggest struggle you’ve overcome at CSU: Probably overcoming the barrier of confidence. Just because, it’s hard coming up here and seeing all these great players ahead of you, so your confidence is kind of shaken that first year. I still fight every day.

Note: Citing not being able to have an important on-field role this fall, Pannunzio made the hard decision in early October to step away from football.