Colorado State University will host a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session with researchers, in response to concerns related to the respiratory illness outbreak caused by a new coronavirus, COVID-19, initially identified in Wuhan, China. The forum will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom D.
Panelists will address the outbreak in the context of the relevant science, epidemiology of disease, and its impact on public health.
This event is free and open to the public.
Panelists
• Brian Geiss, associate professor of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
• Rebekah Kading, associate professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
• Tony Schountz, associate professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
• Lorann Stallones, professor of Psychology
Mark Zabel, research associate dean in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, will serve as the moderator.
The forum is sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Research, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and IDR2N, the Infectious Disease Research and Response Network at CSU.