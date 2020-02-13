Colorado State University will host a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session with researchers, in response to concerns related to the respiratory illness outbreak caused by a new coronavirus, COVID-19, initially identified in Wuhan, China. The forum will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom D.

Panelists will address the outbreak in the context of the relevant science, epidemiology of disease, and its impact on public health.

This event is free and open to the public.