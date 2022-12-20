Prowers County: Brailee Crum – Biochemistry

By

Brailee Crum

All64: Every corner of Colorado. CSU connects with every county.

Brailee Crum headshot

“I am from a small town, so coming here has been an amazing experience. I have been able to meet so many great people and do so many cool things.

 

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Brailee Crum

Educational status: Biochemistry

Why I chose CSU: I fell in love with the campus and the city of Fort Collins. There are so many different opportunities at CSU and I love it here. 

My favorite thing about CSU: My favorite thing about CSU is all of the different things and people. I am from a small town, so coming here has been an amazing experience. I have been able to meet so many great people and do so many cool things.

Clubs/organizations in college: Biochemistry Student Association

Scholarships/awards in college: Michael Smith Scholars in Natural Sciences; Kano-Kiewit Scholarship; Green and Gold Scholarship

Favorite achievement: Our (high school) student newspaper receiving an All-Colorado Award. 

Career goals: My career goal is to be a genetic counselor.  

Favorite CSU tradition: The annual painting of the “A.”

Favorite instructors: My favorite class at CSU was ART 100 with Annie Krieg. Annie is awesome and her class was always very interesting.

I’d like to thank: My mom for always being there for me. She pushes me to do great things and she has supported me so much. Thank you, Mom.

Quirky fact about me: I used to collect quarters when I was younger. 

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: CSU is an amazing place to go to school. If you’re thinking about applying to CSU or visiting, I would definitely recommend it. 

What should people know about Prowers County: Prowers County if full of very nice and hard-working people. Prowers County was a great place to call home. 

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: My friends and I really like hanging out at Horsetooth (Reservoir). Some of my favorite food places are Butters and Fatshack. 

Role/Influence of CSU Extension in Prowers County: In high school, I was involved in the National FFA Association. So, I have had a lot of communication with our different extension agents. They were all very helpful and very nice.

Tags assigned to this story

All64AlumniOffice of Engagement and Extensionstudent featuresStudentsWarner College of Natural Resources

Mark Gokavi

More posts by Mark Gokavi