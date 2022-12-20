Prowers County: Brailee Crum – Biochemistry

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Brailee Crum

Educational status: Biochemistry

Why I chose CSU: I fell in love with the campus and the city of Fort Collins. There are so many different opportunities at CSU and I love it here.

My favorite thing about CSU: My favorite thing about CSU is all of the different things and people. I am from a small town, so coming here has been an amazing experience. I have been able to meet so many great people and do so many cool things.

Clubs/organizations in college: Biochemistry Student Association

Scholarships/awards in college: Michael Smith Scholars in Natural Sciences; Kano-Kiewit Scholarship; Green and Gold Scholarship

Favorite achievement: Our (high school) student newspaper receiving an All-Colorado Award.

Career goals: My career goal is to be a genetic counselor.

Favorite CSU tradition: The annual painting of the “A.”

Favorite instructors: My favorite class at CSU was ART 100 with Annie Krieg. Annie is awesome and her class was always very interesting.

I’d like to thank: My mom for always being there for me. She pushes me to do great things and she has supported me so much. Thank you, Mom.

Quirky fact about me: I used to collect quarters when I was younger.

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: CSU is an amazing place to go to school. If you’re thinking about applying to CSU or visiting, I would definitely recommend it.

What should people know about Prowers County: Prowers County if full of very nice and hard-working people. Prowers County was a great place to call home.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: My friends and I really like hanging out at Horsetooth (Reservoir). Some of my favorite food places are Butters and Fatshack.

Role/Influence of CSU Extension in Prowers County: In high school, I was involved in the National FFA Association. So, I have had a lot of communication with our different extension agents. They were all very helpful and very nice.