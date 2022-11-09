Artificial intelligence is the theme of Provost’s Ethics Colloquium on Nov. 28

Editor’s note: This message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 9 by Interim Provost Janice Nerger and University Distinguished Teaching Scholar Matt Hickey.
Dear Ram Community:
We are excited to announce the relaunch of the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium* and encourage you to attend this important lecture series presented for the university community. Please mark your calendar for Monday, November 28, 4-6 p.m., Lory Student Center Theatre. The focus of the colloquium will be The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence with a keynote address and panel discussion.
Keynote Speaker
Matthew DeCamp, MD, PhD
Center for Bioethics and Humanities
Anschutz Medical Center
The panel discussion following Dr. DeCamp’s presentation will afford an opportunity to showcase the range of scholarly work at CSU that leverages AI approaches to study problems of broad impact to people and communities. We hope the discussion will encourage conversations about the promise of AI, the range of ethical concerns that attend its application, and how these ethical concerns might vary across disciplines.
Panelists
Jude Bayham, Associate Professor
Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics
Department of Epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health
Data Science Research Institute
Elizabeth Barnes, Professor
Department of Atmospheric Science
Data Science Research Institute
Chris Becker, Clinical Professor
Department of Accounting
Faculty Affiliate, Center for Ethics and Human Rights
Nikhil Krishnaswamy, Assistant Professor
Department of Computer Science
Data Science Research Institute
Michael Kirby, Professor
Department of Mathematics
Department of Computer Science
Director, Data Science Research Institute
Prior registration is not required, but seating will be limited. A livestream will be available and a link for viewing posted a few days prior to the event at: https://ethics.colostate.edu/. This session is co-sponsored by the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, the Center for Ethics and Human Rights at Colorado State University, and the Data Science Research Institute.
We look forward to having you join us in-person or via the livestream.
Sincerely,
Jan
Janice L. Nerger, PhD
Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs
Matt
Matt Hickey, PhD
Professor and University Distinguished Teaching Scholar
Associate Dean for Research & Graduate Studies
College of Health and Human Sciences
—————————————————-
*About the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium Series
The Provost’s Ethics Colloquium was launched in 2016 to promote cross-disciplinary, cross-college conversations about ethics-related issues. By highlighting existing ethics seminars and activities, encouraging additional events, and providing virtual resources, the Colloquium fosters increased interaction and collaboration among faculty and staff members working with an ethical perspective on virtually any issue facing the community. The colloquium is being resumed in Fall 2022 after being temporarily paused during the pandemic.