Artificial intelligence is the theme of Provost’s Ethics Colloquium on Nov. 28

Editor’s note: This message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 9 by Interim Provost Janice Nerger and University Distinguished Teaching Scholar Matt Hickey.

Dear Ram Community:

We are excited to announce the relaunch of the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium* and encourage you to attend this important lecture series presented for the university community. Please mark your calendar for Monday, November 28, 4-6 p.m., Lory Student Center Theatre. The focus of the colloquium will be The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence with a keynote address and panel discussion.

Keynote Speaker

Matthew DeCamp, MD, PhD

Center for Bioethics and Humanities

Anschutz Medical Center

The panel discussion following Dr. DeCamp’s presentation will afford an opportunity to showcase the range of scholarly work at CSU that leverages AI approaches to study problems of broad impact to people and communities. We hope the discussion will encourage conversations about the promise of AI, the range of ethical concerns that attend its application, and how these ethical concerns might vary across disciplines.

Panelists

Jude Bayham, Associate Professor

Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics

Department of Epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health

Data Science Research Institute

Elizabeth Barnes, Professor

Department of Atmospheric Science

Data Science Research Institute

Chris Becker, Clinical Professor

Department of Accounting

Faculty Affiliate, Center for Ethics and Human Rights

Nikhil Krishnaswamy, Assistant Professor

Department of Computer Science

Data Science Research Institute

Michael Kirby, Professor

Department of Mathematics

Department of Computer Science

Director, Data Science Research Institute

Prior registration is not required, but seating will be limited. A livestream will be available and a link for viewing posted a few days prior to the event at: https://ethics.colostate.edu/. This session is co-sponsored by the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, the Center for Ethics and Human Rights at Colorado State University, and the Data Science Research Institute.

We look forward to having you join us in-person or via the livestream.

Sincerely,

Jan

Janice L. Nerger, PhD

Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Matt

Matt Hickey, PhD

Professor and University Distinguished Teaching Scholar

Associate Dean for Research & Graduate Studies

College of Health and Human Sciences

*About the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium Series

The Provost’s Ethics Colloquium was launched in 2016 to promote cross-disciplinary, cross-college conversations about ethics-related issues. By highlighting existing ethics seminars and activities, encouraging additional events, and providing virtual resources, the Colloquium fosters increased interaction and collaboration among faculty and staff members working with an ethical perspective on virtually any issue facing the community. The colloquium is being resumed in Fall 2022 after being temporarily paused during the pandemic.