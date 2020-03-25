Provost Rick Miranda: A message of gratitude to faculty and staff

I’m writing this on the first day of classes after spring break, having been in the eye of the storm (and sometimes caught in the whirlwind) the past weeks as Colorado State University faculty and staff have been preparing for our transition to remote teaching and learning. My first thought is one of extreme gratitude – and amazement – as to how everyone has stepped up to the unique, once-in-a-lifetime challenge we all have. You have responded with grace, with expertise, and with lots of extra energy, and I am humbled by what I’ve been seeing and hearing “in the trenches” as our community has committed itself to maintaining our students’ learning momentum through the end of this semester (and beyond).

It’s doubly remarkable when you think that our faculty and staff are also dealing with challenges on the home front. Many of you are venturing into the home-schooling world as well, and/or have health challenges with family members. It’s inspiring to witness your dedication to your loved ones and the work you love, and I am honored to assist as I can in the effort.

We knew that we’d have to communicate and collaborate in this period in ways that we’ve not needed before. A great example is the cooperation that I’ve witnessed between The Institute for Learning and Teaching (TILT), Academic Computing and Networking Services (ACNS), and CSU Online. The leadership there – Gwen Gorzelsky, Brandon Bernier, and Chris LaBelle, respectively – and their teams have been acting as one to support all of us, and to provide the necessary training and infrastructure that our staff, faculty, and students require. I expect that this new level of integration will persist once this crisis has passed, and we’ll be a better university for it!