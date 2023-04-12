Brian Munsky

Associate Professor

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Associate Professor Brian Munsky is an internationally recognized expert in the development and application of algorithms to explain and predict the complex behavior of biomolecular systems. His remarkably collaborative and interdisciplinary research helps to improve our understanding of biological processes and revolutionized the utility of the chemical master equation, once widely viewed as a purely theoretical concept. Now, thanks to Munksy’s provably accurate algorithm, it is solvable and useful in a myriad of practical applications.

With an exceptionally creative mind, he formulates innovative and real-world-applicable solutions to complex theoretical questions critically impacting human and animal health. He has published 63 peer-reviewed articles in leading journals, was the principal organizer of the 15th annual q-bio Conference at CSU and has generated more than $5.4 million in external research funding. He conceptualized, organized, edited and published with MIT Press a unique community-written textbook featuring 30 integrated chapters by 70 authors.

Not only is Munsky a leader in his fields, he continuously strives to teach and provide for the next generations of researchers. To date, he has mentored four postdocs, three graduate students and 16 undergraduates, and he is currently mentoring one postdoc, five graduate students and two undergrads. He helped start the international Quantitative Biology Summer School in 2010, which was initially funded by NIH to mentor graduate students and postdocs in q-bio research and education and now attracts hundreds of applicants yearly, and he founded the Undergraduate Quantitative Biology Summer School in Fort Collins in 2021.