Celebrate!
Provost Awards
Award Winners for 2023
portraits by John Eisele
published April 12, 2023
Each year, Colorado State University celebrates the teaching, research and service achievements of CSU students, alumni and friends, academic faculty, administrative professionals and classified staff as part of the Celebrate! Colorado State Awards.
Since the annual Celebrate! Colorado State has grown beyond the capacity to acknowledge all award recipients at a single event, the Office of the Provost is holding a separate private luncheon this year to recognize its recipients for distinguished teaching and scholarship, faculty excellence, service, advising and leadership-related awards on behalf of the academic enterprise.
Board of Governors Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award
Ashley Harvey
Associate Professor
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Associate Professor Ashley Harvey has had a positive impact on over 10,000 students, both in and outside the classroom, through her teaching and curricular innovations, including attending to issues related to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. She has been active in engaging with opportunities regarding professional and pedagogical development. In addition, she has consistently contributed above expectations on all her efforts on behalf of the student and the university.
At CSU, Harvey has developed a Canvas-based library that serves as a teaching resource for all faculty. She also served as a trainer in the CSU First Four Weeks Initiative, and materials developed from that effort are being incorporated into The Institute for Learning and Teaching (TILT) best practices component.
Since 2007, Harvey has taught 15 different courses in 150 undergraduate and graduate sections. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist and earlier in her career worked at the CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital as a grief counselor and educator.
Monfort Professor
Brian Munsky
Associate Professor
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
Associate Professor Brian Munsky is an internationally recognized expert in the development and application of algorithms to explain and predict the complex behavior of biomolecular systems. His remarkably collaborative and interdisciplinary research helps to improve our understanding of biological processes and revolutionized the utility of the chemical master equation, once widely viewed as a purely theoretical concept. Now, thanks to Munksy’s provably accurate algorithm, it is solvable and useful in a myriad of practical applications.
With an exceptionally creative mind, he formulates innovative and real-world-applicable solutions to complex theoretical questions critically impacting human and animal health. He has published 63 peer-reviewed articles in leading journals, was the principal organizer of the 15th annual q-bio Conference at CSU and has generated more than $5.4 million in external research funding. He conceptualized, organized, edited and published with MIT Press a unique community-written textbook featuring 30 integrated chapters by 70 authors.
Not only is Munsky a leader in his fields, he continuously strives to teach and provide for the next generations of researchers. To date, he has mentored four postdocs, three graduate students and 16 undergraduates, and he is currently mentoring one postdoc, five graduate students and two undergrads. He helped start the international Quantitative Biology Summer School in 2010, which was initially funded by NIH to mentor graduate students and postdocs in q-bio research and education and now attracts hundreds of applicants yearly, and he founded the Undergraduate Quantitative Biology Summer School in Fort Collins in 2021.
Gordon and Joan Bishop Professorship
Yvette Nout-Lomas
Associate Professor
Department of Clinical Sciences
Associate Professor Yvette Nout-Lomas is an invaluable member of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Her focused research efforts have been impacted by her heavier-than-average clinical service and teaching assignments requiring daytime, after-hours and intermittent emergency responsibilities. Yet, she continuously demonstrates excellence in all areas and works relentlessly to meet the needs of her students, patients and research collaborators.
Nationally and internationally recognized for her contributions to advancing equine neurology, Nout-Lomas’ research efforts center on horse gait assessment, spinal cord injury and comparative neuroscience with a goal to improve diagnostic capabilities and treatment options regarding neurologic disease in horses. She has authored more than 85 publications and 73 research abstracts and has attained more than $530,000 in externally funded research awards as principal investigator or co-investigator and more than $190,000 in internally funded awards as PI or Co-I.
Nout-Lomas is a Diplomate in both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. To date, she has mentored nine ACVIM residents, one previous and one current ACVECC resident and more than six other residents as well as 13 professional veterinary medicine students.
She currently serves on the Department of Clinical Sciences Equine Medicine Strategic Planning and Equine Emergency and Critical Care Strategic Planning committees, the CVMBS Equine Veterinary Health System Working Group Service Advisory Council and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, and she is an organizer of the DCS Annual Conference Equine Program.
Gordon and Joan Bishop Professorship
Kelly Wrighton
Associate Professor
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Associate Professor Kelly Wrighton’s trailblazing research in microbiome data science has lent itself to her international distinction as a transformative scientific leader. Her and her lab’s research findings are embodying the “-omics” revolution — studying not only individual components of Earth sciences but also the interactions between them — and making leaps in our cross-disciplinary understanding while overturning scientific paradigms and exploring novel ideas.
As a teacher and mentor, Wrighton prioritizes a balanced lens of classroom and experiential learning with emphasis on research, inclusion and equity. With two graduate students, she developed Graduate Researchers Across Microbiomes to create a scientific support network and foster cross-disciplinary discussion among early-career scientists researching microbiomes in various fields of study. GRAM has grown to include more than 50 undergrads, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers in 10 distinct academic programs and is a lead organizer of the Front Range Microbiome Symposium.
Wrighton has authored 88 publications, from which the many citations generated ranked her in the top 1% of cross-field cited authors in the Web of Science in 2021. Her expertise and enthusiasm in conveying complex scientific relationships in layman’s terms is highly sought after, garnering nearly 80 invitations to present at national and international meetings — multiple for the National Academies of Sciences’ Microbiome Seminar Series — and an invitation to share testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
Lincoln Laureate
This award celebrates exceptional balance and joint excellence across teaching, scholarly or creative activity and service in the best spirit of the land-grant university mission.
Joshua Craver
Assistant Professor
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
14’er Award
This award recognizes exceptional innovative achievements demonstrating unique vision, creativity and grit.
Brian Scansen
Professor and Service Head, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery
James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital
Provost Teaching Scholar
This award is for especially notable teaching and learning impact by an early career professor represented by innovative teaching, course design, curriculum or other accomplishments that enhance student success.
Jennifer Neuwald
Associate Professor
Department of Biology
Honorable Mention: Provost Teaching Scholar
This award is for especially notable teaching and learning impact by an early career professor represented by innovative teaching, course design, curriculum or other accomplishments that enhance student success.
Leah Scolere
Assistant Professor and IAD Program Coordinator
Department of Design and Merchandising
Provost Research Scholar
This award recognizes an especially notable scholarly or creative achievement of an early career professor represented by a high-impact publication; establishment of an exceptional center or research team; or outstanding invention, innovation, or artistic accomplishment.
Kyle Horton
Assistant Professor
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Honorable Mention: Provost Research Scholar
This award recognizes an especially notable scholarly or creative achievement of an early career professor represented by a high-impact publication; establishment of an exceptional center or research team; or outstanding invention, innovation, or artistic accomplishment.
Dominik Stecuła
Assistant Professor
Department of Political Science
Jack E. Cermak Outstanding Advisor Award
This award serves to highlight and reward the extraordinary efforts of outstanding advisors.
Undergraduate Student Advising Award
Kelli Gupton
Academic Success Coordinator
Department of Psychology
Undergraduate Student Advising Award
Neely Bucknell Santeramo
Academic Success Coordinator
College of Liberal Arts
Graduate Student Advising Award
Liba Pejchar
Professor
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Oliver P. Pennock Distinguished Service Award
This award recognizes meritorious and outstanding achievement over a five-year period by full-time members of the academic faculty and administrative professional staff.
Wendy DeYoung
Assistant Professor
Department of Health and Exercise Science
Mike Jaramillo
Director, Undergraduate Programs
College of Business
Alan Kennan
Associate Professor
Department of Chemistry
Kevin Ann Oltjenbruns Award for Outstanding Leadership
This award celebrates the significant and lasting impact of leadership for those who work to ensure the success of others with a commitment to equity and fairness.
Erica Suchman
Professor and University Distinguished Teaching Scholar
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Kaye Holman
Academic Success and Internship Coordinator
Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability