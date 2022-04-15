Elizabeth Sink

Master Teaching Instructor

Department of Communication Studies

Elizabeth Sink is a master teaching instructor in the Department of Communication Studies with a passion for facilitating healthy engagement across diverse identities. She has taught at Colorado State University since 2004 and teaches an average of 11 undergraduate courses each year. She has taught roughly 180 three-credit courses, or nearly 15,000 undergraduate student credit hours, counting nearly 5,000 students in her classes over her 18-year teaching career at CSU.

Her students comment on how she is thoughtful and reflective about the environment she cultivates for her classes, and she uses an impressive array of strategies to ensure that her students are cared for and valued in the classroom and can take risks allowing them the possibility of transformation.

Over the years, a significant number of her colleagues who hold high credentials in teaching across multiple disciplines have recognized her pedagogical model. Sink has earned eight teaching honors, including the Excellence in Teaching Award from the College of Liberal Arts, the Instructional Innovation in Service-Learning Award from the CSU Institute of Learning and Teaching, the Instructor Appreciation Award from the Department of Communication Studies, the Ann Gill Excellence in Teaching Award and the Loren W. Crabtree Global Teaching Scholar designation. She wins these awards because of her innovative and constantly evolving pedagogical approach.

Sink is regularly invited to guest lecture in a variety of classes across the university, in programs such as the Global Villages Academic Learning Community and the Presidential Leadership program. She cultivates relationships with a broad range of campus teaching resources, such as The Institute for Learning and Teaching, the Faculty Institute for Inclusive Excellence, the Center for Public Deliberation and the Key Communities Program, to constantly challenge herself to improve and to provide fellow colleagues and her own students with opportunities and fresh instructional strategies.

Co-curricularly, she collaborates with her students and several faith-communities in hosting two large-scale annual events that help bridge connections for those who orient around belief-based identities differently, including “Interfaith Feast of Gratitude” and “Better Together Day.” Sink has also served as faculty advisor for CSU’s Multi-Faith & Belief Student Council and the ASCSU Food Security Advisory Council, as well as mentoring numerous undergraduate and graduate students.

Sink has become an institutionally, regionally and nationally recognized spokesperson in advocating for engagement across lines of diverse religious and nonreligious identities. She has presented about multi-faith and belief diversity at CSU’s Diversity Symposium; at TILT’s Professional Development Institute; at several academic conferences; at nonprofit seminars; in radio, newspaper and podcast interviews; as well as in a TEDTalk: “Interfaith Cooperation: An Invitation for All Beliefs.”

This year, Sink is part of the inaugural cohort of the CSU’s Presidential Leadership Fellowship. She is mentored by Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, and works closely with the Rams Against Hunger staff on food security resources.