Prospect Road from College Avenue, west through railroad crossing closed Aug. 20

Prospect Road from College Avenue, west through railroad crossing will be closed on Friday, Aug. 20. Emergency repairs need to be made to the tracks at this railroad crossing.

The work is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and last a few hours, weather permitting. Detour signs will be in place and bicyclists and pedestrians using Mason Trail approaching Prospect Road will be detoured to Center Avenue and Prospect Road.

For more information, contact Kari Craven, Construction Inspector at the City of Fort Collins at (970) 222-3984, kcraven@fcgov.com.