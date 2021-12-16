Proposals requested by Jan. 31 for SoGES Global Challenges Research Teams, Resident Fellows

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is requesting proposals for 2022-24 Global Challenges Research Teams and 2022-23 Resident Fellows. Both programs seek proposals that address pressing global and regional sustainability grand challenges, are highly innovative, interdisciplinary, and enterprising in their approach, and apply to real-world sustainability issues. Both RFPs are open to all Colorado State University faculty and researchers. The deadline for proposals is Jan. 31, 2022.

Global Challenges Research Teams

The GCRT program supplies seed funding to foster new, creative approaches to complex sustainability problems and enable initial steps toward lasting solutions. Proposals should be highly innovative and exploratory in both their research questions and approach.

SoGES seeks two-year proposals that will each receive $30,000 total. The funding period for SoGES GCRTs is 23 months: July 1, 2022, to May 31, 2024. For more information and to apply, go to https://sustainability.colostate.edu/global-challenges-research-team-rfp/.

Resident Fellows

SoGES is seeking applications for faculty Resident Fellows from diverse perspectives, career stages, and approaches at CSU. The Resident Fellow program allows CSU faculty time and bandwidth to accelerate creative approaches and ideas for addressing complex sustainability problems.

The program supplies time and funds to faculty and researchers so that they may spend focused effort on novel sustainability scholarship, or new and creative approaches to existing work. Resident Fellows will receive $10,000. The funding period is July 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. For more information and to apply, go to https://sustainability.colostate.edu/resident-fellow-rfp/.

These GCRT and Resident Fellow awards provide unique opportunities to accelerate progress in research designed to meet global sustainability challenges, and to engage in the academic life of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.

For questions, contact Laura Shaver at laura.shaver@colostate.edu or (970) 491-7583.

To learn more about SoGES including its mission, research programs, Global Challenges Research Teams and Resident Fellows, visit https://sustainability.colostate.edu.