Programs and scholarships enable student success, thanks to donors

Rams take care of Rams. It’s a sentiment that has taken root throughout the Colorado State University community, especially in recent months as COVID-19 presents educational, financial, health, and emotional challenges for students.

When the University transitioned to online-only classes last spring, many students lost on-campus jobs and other employment as the economy came to a screeching halt. Alumni and friends responded by giving to Ram Aid and other funds set up to provide emergency relief. One donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gave $1 million to Ram Aid. Hundreds of students were able to pay their bills and stay in school because Rams really do take care of Rams.

The response to the global pandemic is just one recent example of donor generosity that has supported programs, scholarships, facilities, and research managed by the divisions of Enrollment and Access and Student Affairs during the State Your Purpose Campaign for Colorado State University.

Their oversight touches almost every aspect of student life, from recruitment and admissions, to housing and dining, financial aid, diversity programs, veteran services, health and safety, and more.

“The campaign made it possible to expand scholarships in every area of retention and recruitment, from providing access and opportunity, recognizing student achievement, and recruiting a student who may not have previously considered attending CSU,” says Leslie Taylor, CSU’s vice president for enrollment and access.

“The campaign made it possible to expand scholarships in every area of retention and recruitment, from providing access and opportunity, recognizing student achievement, and recruiting a student who may not have previously considered attending CSU.” — Leslie Taylor, CSU’s vice president for enrollment and access

Donors also made it possible for CSU to live up to its land-grant mission, asserts Taylor. “As a land-grant institution, we are the university for all Colorado residents, no matter income level or background. During the campaign, we realized that our donors have the same convictions and passions around providing access and opportunity for success. The intentionality to be inclusive in this campaign allowed us to dream big and engage with donors who have the same goals.”

The 2018 freshman class photo

“Giving from private donors has increased opportunities for historically excluded and marginalized populations through scholarships in all of our cultural and resource centers, the First Generation Program, Fostering Success initiatives, and more,” added Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes. “These scholarships and program funds allow CSU and the Student Diversity Programs and Services offices to increase their support and outreach efforts to all community members who need a place to feel welcomed, valued, and cared for.”

“We could not be more grateful for the outpouring of support,” says Hughes. “Their generous gifts have laid a foundation to build upon and will continue to advance the mission of Colorado State University well into the future and embody the spirit of Rams take care of Rams.”