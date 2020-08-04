Are you a Colorado State University employee interested in bicycling to campus, but have some concerns that prevent you from pedaling?

Parking and Transportation Services is actively seeking participants for the Get Back on the Bike Program for the 2020-2021 academic year now. This program was built specifically for interested but concerned employees who would like formal training and support for their bicycle commute.

Participants will receive:

An individualized bicycle travel training meeting focusing on travel from home to work

A free bicycle tune-up courtesy of Parking and Transportation Services and the Spoke

Optional fitness assessment with the Campus Recreation Department

Eight monthly Lunch-and-Learn presentations that cover a number of topics (although the lunch part will be the responsibility of participants if the meetings are remote): Preparing to ride Infrastructure and rules of the road Winter bicycling Fueling up (nutrition) Campus culture Bicycle maintenance Bicycles and transit Riding techniques and additional resources

A number of commuting equipment essentials: Helmet Lights U-lock Bell Commuter bag



Participation in the program requires that employees:

Attempt to commute to work three times per week September-November and March-May, and one time a week December-February

Complete the 8-hour League of American Bicyclists Smart Cycling curriculum

To participate in the Get Back on the Bike program, contact Aaron Buckley at (970) 491-2492 or Aaron.Buckley@colostate.edu.