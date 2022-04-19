Program aimed at helping employees get back on a bike

If you are a Colorado State University employee interested in bicycling to campus but have some concerns that prevent you from pedaling, there is a program to help alleviate those worries.

Parking and Transportation Services is seeking participants for the Get Back on the Bike Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. The program is specifically designed to help interested but concerned employees overcome barriers by providing gear, formal training and support for their bicycle commute.

The program “has given me the knowledge, confidence, incentive and ability to truly get back on the bike and ready to tackle almost all issues (bike related) that may come my way,” said Elise Kulovany, a 2021-22 participant.