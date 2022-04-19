Program aimed at helping employees get back on a bike

If you are a Colorado State University employee interested in bicycling to campus but have some concerns that prevent you from pedaling, there is a program to help alleviate those worries.
Parking and Transportation Services is seeking participants for the Get Back on the Bike Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. The program is specifically designed to help interested but concerned employees overcome barriers by providing gear, formal training and support for their bicycle commute.
The program “has given me the knowledge, confidence, incentive and ability to truly get back on the bike and ready to tackle almost all issues (bike related) that may come my way,” said Elise Kulovany, a 2021-22 participant.
- Participants will receive: An individualized bicycle travel training meeting focusing on travel from home to work; A free bicycle tune-up courtesy of Parking and Transportation Services and the Spoke; and optional fitness assessment with the Campus Recreation Department.
- Participants also can join eight monthly Lunch-and-Learn presentations that cover many topics (lunch provided at most): Preparing to ride; infrastructure and rules of the road; winter bicycling; fueling up (nutrition); campus culture; bicycle maintenance; bicycles and transit; riding techniques and additional resources.
- Commuting essential equipment: Helmet; lights; U-lock; bell; commuter bag.
- Participation in the program requires that employees: Attempt to commute to work three times per week Sept.-Nov.and March-May, and one day per week Dec.-Feb.; and complete the 8-hour League of American Bicyclists Smart Cycling curriculum.
- To participate: complete the online interest form or contact Jamie Gaskill at (970) 491-2492 or Jamie.Gaskill@colostate.edu.