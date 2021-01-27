Professional Development Award Spring 2021 now accepting applications

Commitment to Campus (C2C) and the Vice President for University Operations are once again offering financial assistance awards for online professional development opportunities for Administrative Professionals and State Classified employees.

Awards of up to $2,000 may be made to applicants based on merits as demonstrated by their application. Requests may be partially funded depending on number of applications received and available funds.

Applications are now being accepted through Feb. 5, 2021 (11:59 p.m. MST).

Award eligibility criteria and the application can be found on the C2C website.