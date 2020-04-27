If you’re looking to fill empty hours while staying at home, now is a great time to pursue remote learning opportunities to enhance or learn new skills related to your current job duties at CSU.

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and University travel restrictions, CSU’s Commitment to Campus program is now taking applications for online professional development opportunities for Administrative Professional and State Classified employees.

The application deadline is Thursday, April 30. The expense for the professional development activity must be incurred between May 11, and Aug. 10, 2020.

To submit an application and learn more about the award eligibility criteria, go to the Commitment to Campus website. Applicants will be notified by Friday, May 8, of award decisions made by the Professional Development Award Committee.

The program will be reevaluated in August when applications will again be solicited for the remainder of the fiscal year.