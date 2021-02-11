Matsushima not only has helped CSU fulfill its land-grant mission; he personifies it.

He is the son of Japanese immigrants, born in Denver and raised on a family farm in Platteville, Colorado. Matsushima started raising cattle as a member of 4-H and FFA and attended Colorado A&M, now CSU, to earn a bachelor’s degree in in animal husbandry in 1943 and a master’s degree in animal nutrition in 1945. He battled bigotry and scraped by financially on his path to becoming a pioneer in global beef-cattle feeding.

His work began with boyhood curiosity. “I noticed that when cattle munch on grass, they eventually turn that green grass into red meat. How does that happen?” he recalled in a phone conversation last week.

That curiosity blossomed into a long scientific career in cattle feeding and nutrition. After Matsushima earned his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota, he taught for a time at the University of Nebraska, then returned to Colorado State University in 1961.

He worked at CSU for 30 years, retiring to the role of professor emeritus in 1992. During his career, Matsushima partnered in research with the state’s top commercial cattle feeders and beef processors; his findings and innovations spurred the dominant cattle industry in Colorado and the nation by substantially boosting animal health, efficiencies, pricing and meat quality. He often traveled internationally to share knowledge and helped open export markets to U.S. beef.

“I’ve always used the model that food plus water equals life. Those three words are very powerful. Those three things encouraged my research in order to improve the life span of human beings,” Matsushima said.