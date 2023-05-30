Pride Month to feature assortment of activities, events

A host of activities and events are scheduled for Pride Month in Northern Colorado as well as a LGBTQIA+ networking happy hour for Colorado State University alumni during Denver Pride.
More than a dozen events are scheduled — hosted by a variety of community organizations throughout June and into July — for the celebration, which recognizes the past, current and future fight for equity and liberation for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Pride Month calendar and volunteer information
For the latest information on Pride Month activities and events, visit prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.
The annual Northern Colorado Pride is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CSU’s Pride Resource Center is seeking volunteers to help table at Northern Colorado Pride and other events throughout the month. More information can be found at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.
In the lead up to Denver Pride — June 24-25 in Civic Center Park in Denver — the Pride Resource Center will be hosting an alumni networking reception open to all CSU alumni on June 23, at Lady Justice Brewery in Denver. To RSVP, visit advancing.colostate.edu/LGBTQALUMNIHAPPYHOUR.
Pride Month was originally established to commemorate the Stonewall Inn Uprising in New York, which is often pointed to as the spark of the modern gay rights movement. According to the Pride Resource Center, the first Pride Parade was hosted in 1970 on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising, and similar parades, parties, protests, marches and resource fairs continue every year throughout the summer to carry on the tradition.
“Pride Month is also the kick-off for celebrating 25 years of Pride,” said Pride Resource Center Director Maggie Hendrickson. “The CSU Pride Resource Center opened in August of 1998, so we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary from Pride Month in June through LGBTQIA+ History Month in October. We will have more exciting events, merch and more to share with our community soon.”
The Pride Resource Center is part of the Student Diversity Programs and Services Cluster within the Office of Inclusive Excellence at CSU. The center provides programs and services to support the retention of LGBTQ+ students at CSU and help them thrive.
The Pride Resource Center also offers resources for all community members to embrace and expand their understanding of sexual and romantic orientations, and gender identity and expression, through engaging the campus in critical learning and action toward the liberation of the wider LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who continue to face oppression based on other intersecting identities.
Pride Month Calendar
For more information, visit prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth as well as the NoCo Safe Space Pride Guide at nocosafespace.com/pride-guide.
Thursday, June 1 | NoCo Pride March
Time: 4:45 p.m. | Location: Old Town Square | Audience: Community
Friday, June 2 | Magical Masquerade – LGBTQ Youth Event
Time: 6-9 p.m. | Location: Museum of Discovery | Audience: Youth Ages 14-19
Saturday, June 3 | Ascent Studio’s Annual Pride Day and Drag Show
Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Location: Ascent Studio Climbing & Fitness | Audience: Community
Saturday, June 3 | New Belgium’s Pride Celebration
Time: 12-6 p.m. | Location: New Belgium Brewery, Fort Collins | Audience: Community Event
Wednesday, June 7 | LGBTQ+ Community Hike
Event Information: engage.fcgov.com | Audience: Community
Saturday, June 10 | Loveland Pride March and Celebration
Time: 12-3 p.m. | Location: Loveland | Audience: Community Event
Saturday, June 10 | Paint Night with Rainbow Circles
Time: 2-4 p.m. | Location: Pinot’s Palette, Fort Collins | Audience: Community Event | Registration
Sunday, June 11 | Pride Clothing Swap
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Location: Rolland Moore Park, Fort Collins | Audience: Community Event
Sunday, June 18 | Make and Paint Gnomes with Flingin’ Pots
Time: 2-4 p.m. | Location: FoCo DoCo, Fort Collins | Audience: Community Event | Registration
Thursday, June 22 | Voice Out Hear
Time: 5-8 p.m. | Location: Odell Brewery, Fort Collins | Audience: Community Event
Friday, June 23 | CSU LGBTQIA Alumni Network Happy Hour
Time: 4-6 p.m. | Location: Lady Justice Brewery, Denver | Audience: CSU Alumni & Friends | Registration: advancing.colostate.edu/LGBTQALUMNIHAPPYHOUR
Saturday, June 24, to Sunday, June 25 | Denver Pride
Time: All Day | Location: Civic Center Park, Denver | Audience: Community Event | Volunteer at col.st/Jd1xK.
Saturday, July 15 | NoCo Pride in the Park
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Location: Civic Center Park, Fort Collins | Audience: Community Event