Pride Month to feature assortment of activities, events

The annual Northern Colorado Pride is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CSU’s Pride Resource Center is seeking volunteers to help table at Northern Colorado Pride and other events throughout the month. More information can be found at prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu/pridemonth.

In the lead up to Denver Pride — June 24-25 in Civic Center Park in Denver — the Pride Resource Center will be hosting an alumni networking reception open to all CSU alumni on June 23, at Lady Justice Brewery in Denver. To RSVP, visit advancing.colostate.edu/LGBTQALUMNIHAPPYHOUR.

Pride Month was originally established to commemorate the Stonewall Inn Uprising in New York, which is often pointed to as the spark of the modern gay rights movement. According to the Pride Resource Center, the first Pride Parade was hosted in 1970 on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising, and similar parades, parties, protests, marches and resource fairs continue every year throughout the summer to carry on the tradition.

“Pride Month is also the kick-off for celebrating 25 years of Pride,” said Pride Resource Center Director Maggie Hendrickson. “The CSU Pride Resource Center opened in August of 1998, so we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary from Pride Month in June through LGBTQIA+ History Month in October. We will have more exciting events, merch and more to share with our community soon.”

The Pride Resource Center is part of the Student Diversity Programs and Services Cluster within the Office of Inclusive Excellence at CSU. The center provides programs and services to support the retention of LGBTQ+ students at CSU and help them thrive.

The Pride Resource Center also offers resources for all community members to embrace and expand their understanding of sexual and romantic orientations, and gender identity and expression, through engaging the campus in critical learning and action toward the liberation of the wider LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who continue to face oppression based on other intersecting identities.