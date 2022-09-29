In the first Fall Address held since 2019, Interim President Rick Miranda reflected on what former Colorado State University President Al Yates said during the aftermath of the Spring Creek Flood that inundated campus in 1997.

“The flood offered many lessons, not the least of which is that we can be better than we’ve been,” Yates said during the first Fall Address and University Picnic 25 years ago. “Only if we do this – only if we are better in the end – can we claim that our recovery efforts have been successful.”

The flood recovery effort in 1997 inspired Yates to thank the University community for its resiliency by adding a free picnic to the annual president’s address. Miranda drew parallels between that time and the present, as CSU emerges from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lessons it brought.

“We’re here today, after a pause of two cycles of Fall Addresses, to do three things: remember the costs we have borne; celebrate the successes we’ve had; and to look to the future,” Miranda said. “Everything we’ve learned in this period can be harvested, to make us better than we’ve been.”