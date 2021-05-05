President’s Council on Culture recognizes WGAC, Melissa Burt as agents of change

When the President’s Council on Culture put out its call for nominations for notable contributions to the culture of Colorado State University, the response was a bright light in what has been an especially difficult year amid the ongoing pandemic.

Nominations for the Culture Award, part of Celebrate! Colorado State, started pouring in, with peers recognizing numerous individuals and units for going above and beyond to effect culture change at CSU. That made for a very difficult deliberation for council members, but PCC Chair and Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Sue James said it was a good position to be in because it revealed just how much work is being done across CSU.

“It was impressive to see the number of submissions and to read the passionate cases made for recognizing nominated faculty, staff and units. As we read through the nominations, it was clear we were not going to be able to select just one award recipient as we had intended,” James said. “There were just so many who were deserving to be recognized, but Melissa Burt and the WGAC staff stood out as major agents of change.”

That led council members to select both Melissa Burt, Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering assistant dean for diversity and inclusion, and the Women and Gender Advocacy Center as award recipients. Burt was recognized in the individual category, and WGAC in the group category.

Melissa Burt