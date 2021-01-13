President’s Council on Culture Award nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the Colorado State University President’s Council on Culture Award.

This annual award recognizes individuals, units, or teams that have contributed in significant and positive ways to creating a University culture that:

• Supports excellence in fulfillment of Colorado State University’s mission.

• Supports the success, engagement, and advancement of all its members.

• Embraces inclusion and diversity in all its dimensions, as essential to a robust and sustainable academic community.

• Celebrates a culture of respect, integrity, truth, and equity as the foundation for a healthy campus climate.

• Rewards innovation, change, and disruption to norms that impede the improvement of University culture.

Selection

Recipients are selected by the President’s Council on Culture through a process determined by the Council and its leadership. This is an annual award, but the PCC may present multiple awards in one year. The award is presented at the annual Celebrate! Colorado State Award ceremony, or an alternative venue identified by the University President and PCC leadership. Nominations for this award must be received by Feb. 15, 2021.

Nominations should be submitted to PCC at president_culturecouncil@Mail.colostate.edu with contact information. Nominations should address the criteria below and not exceed five pages in length, double-spaced. Please do not include CVs as part of the nomination. Questions about the nomination process can also be directed to the PCC at the email above.

Criteria

Nominees/honorees must:

• Be individuals or officially recognized units/teams of Colorado State University. These may include faculty, administrative professionals, classified staff, students, alumni, or any combination of these. Community partners may be considered as part of a campus team, but not on their own.

• Demonstrate a track record of substantive impact on the campus culture, established through qualitative and/or quantitative measures.

• Have engaged in intentional, strategic work to impact campus culture in positive ways. This award is not intended for progress that occurs by accident.

• Have employed processes and practices that are inclusive and in keeping with the intent of this award as they have pursued cultural change.

• Be potential role models for other units, reflecting the highest values and mission of the land-grant university.

• Demonstrate sustainable impact.

Sue James, professor of mechanical engineering, is the chair of the President’s Council on Culture.