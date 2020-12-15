President McConnell names Roe Bubar CSU’s interim Vice President for Diversity

Bubar will begin the new year as interim VPD and is working with Ontiveros prior to her departure. She will serve as the interim leader for the unit throughout the Spring 2021 semester, while CSU simultaneously conducts a national search for a new permanent VPD.

“I look forward to working with a team of talented and committed professionals within the VPD office whose extraordinary work under the leadership of Mary Ontiveros has made visible the essential work for social justice and equity in all aspects of our University community,” Bubar said. “Mary Ontiveros committed her outstanding career to CSU and dedicated her efforts to working on issues of inclusion and diversity. My hope is to support the legacy she has established.”

Next steps

Recognizing the importance of the office to the CSU community, as well as current national conversations around equity and justice, McConnell has also outlined several next steps for the search for a permanent vice president.

President’s Office has identified national search firm Witt Kieffer to assist with the VPD search process. The campus search committee, chaired by Dean of Libraries Karen Estlund, will begin meeting before the end of December and McConnell hopes to have a new vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion identified by the end of the Spring 2021 semester.

Members of the search committee include:

“I am deeply grateful to the wonderful individuals from across the university who stepped up to serve on this committee,” McConnell said. “The role of vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at CSU is critically important to us as we move forward, both ethically and strategically, because these values are so much a part of who were as a community. I am excited to have such a talented and engaged group of faculty and staff helping us identify this new leader.”

McConnell further noted that “Mary Ontiveros truly will be irreplaceable, not just in this role but at CSU. We are just so fortunate to have been the site of her incredible career and to have had the opportunity to work with her for so long.”