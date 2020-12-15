President McConnell names Roe Bubar CSU’s interim Vice President for Diversity

Roe Bubar, a professor of Ethnic Studies who is jointly appointed in the School of Social Work and affiliate faculty in the Center for Women’s Studies and Gender Research, will serve as the interim Vice President for Diversity for Colorado State University. President Joyce McConnell announced the appointment as the University’s founding Vice President for Diversity, Mary Ontiveros, retires at the end of December.
“Colorado State University is such an incredibly collaborative intellectual community, and nowhere is that commitment to collaboration more evident or important than around our equity efforts,” McConnell said. “That’s why I’m excited that Roe has agreed to step into this important interim leadership role. She is an extraordinary scholar and a practitioner, someone who leads by listening and by mentoring, and she brings tremendous wisdom, expertise, and empathy to every aspect of her work.”
A nationally recognized professional in forensic interviews of children in cases where allegations of child sexual abuse arises, Bubar is also a scholar whose research interests include sexual violence, child maltreatment in tribal communities, Indigenous methodologies and Indigenous feminisms. Her current research projects include how settler colonialism informs racial and gendered microaggressions against Indigenous peoples; pedagogical approaches to intersectionality and settler colonialism; and experiences of women of color in the academy.
Bubar is also a licensed attorney and mediator who has worked with state, federal and tribal agencies.
Bubar will begin the new year as interim VPD and is working with Ontiveros prior to her departure. She will serve as the interim leader for the unit throughout the Spring 2021 semester, while CSU simultaneously conducts a national search for a new permanent VPD.
“I look forward to working with a team of talented and committed professionals within the VPD office whose extraordinary work under the leadership of Mary Ontiveros has made visible the essential work for social justice and equity in all aspects of our University community,” Bubar said. “Mary Ontiveros committed her outstanding career to CSU and dedicated her efforts to working on issues of inclusion and diversity. My hope is to support the legacy she has established.”
Next steps
Recognizing the importance of the office to the CSU community, as well as current national conversations around equity and justice, McConnell has also outlined several next steps for the search for a permanent vice president.
President’s Office has identified national search firm Witt Kieffer to assist with the VPD search process. The campus search committee, chaired by Dean of Libraries Karen Estlund, will begin meeting before the end of December and McConnell hopes to have a new vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion identified by the end of the Spring 2021 semester.
Members of the search committee include:
- Vincent Basile, assistant professor, School of Education; faculty affiliate, Ethnic Studies; RISE Center Co-Director + Community and PK-12 Engagement
- Kathleen Fairfax, vice provost for International Affairs
- Todd Gaines, associate professor of Agricultural Biology
- Mica Glantz, interim chair, Department of Ethnic Studies; chair, Department of Anthropology and Geography; member, Presidential Task Force for Jewish Inclusion and the Prevention of Antisemitism
- Blanche Hughes, vice president for Student Affairs
- Jan Iron, data and information technologist, Agricultural Experiment Station; member, President’s Native American Advisory Council
- Fleurette “Flo” King, equity educator in The Institute for Learning and Teaching
- Kim Mbadinga-Nzamba, assistant director of diversity and inclusion, CSU Athletics; secretary, Multicultural Staff and Faculty Network
- Blake Naughton, vice president for Engagement and Extension
- Sandy Quackenbush, associate dean for academic and student affairs, College of Veterinary Medicine and Behavioral and Medical Sciences
- Terry Schlicting, health professions advisor, Collaborative for Student Achievement
- Ria Vigil, assistant vice president, Office of the Vice President for Diversity
“I am deeply grateful to the wonderful individuals from across the university who stepped up to serve on this committee,” McConnell said. “The role of vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at CSU is critically important to us as we move forward, both ethically and strategically, because these values are so much a part of who were as a community. I am excited to have such a talented and engaged group of faculty and staff helping us identify this new leader.”
McConnell further noted that “Mary Ontiveros truly will be irreplaceable, not just in this role but at CSU. We are just so fortunate to have been the site of her incredible career and to have had the opportunity to work with her for so long.”