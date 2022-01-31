President McConnell invites CSU community to Courageous Strategic Transformation information session Feb. 8

Following her presentation of Colorado State University’s Courageous Strategic Transformation to the Board this week, President Joyce McConnell invites the CSU community to an introduction to the CST plan.

The CST information session with the president will be held virtually Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Interested CSU community members can register and access the session via Zoom. The session will be live-captioned and have live ASL interpretation. It also will be recorded and later posted on the Courageous Strategic Transformation website.

“I am so excited to share our CST with all of you and hope that many of you can find time to join us on Feb. 8,” McConnell said. “As I will tell the Board, this plan CST represents the collective perspectives and efforts of thousands of stakeholders from across our diverse community. I’m deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone who contributed, and I’m excited for where it will take us. I truly believe that by working together to achieve CSU’s Courageous Strategic Transformation, we will realize a stronger, bolder, and more just and sustainable future for our world.”