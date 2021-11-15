President McConnell accepts seat on Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Steering Committee

CSU President Joyce McConnell has accepted a seat on the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Steering Committee, effective Oct. 1. In its invitation, the organization cited her leadership and “active support of and engagement with undocumented and immigrant students,” calling her work “a model for other campuses.” The organization also highlighted as crucial: “the transformative role of Colorado State University in the lives of immigrant and international students.”

“It’s an honor to be asked to be part of the steering committee of the Presidents’ Alliance, in the company of so many amazing higher ed leaders from across the country,” said McConnell. “The successes we’ve had supporting our students at CSU are the result of the hard work of individuals, units, and groups across the institution for many, many years. We also have incredible faculty, staff and students across campus who are focused on how we can better meet the needs of our undocumented and immigrant students here on campus, in our community, and through state and national advocacy. My participation in the President’s Alliance is just one aspect of our extensive work on behalf of immigrant and undocumented students.”

As a member of the Steering Committee, McConnell joins 20 leaders from some of the country’s top educational institutions, who provide general oversight of and guidance for the executive director and organization, make decisions on legislation and other actions the Alliance chooses to support, and inform the overall strategic direction of the organization.

One of the key Alliance activities in which CSU previously has participated has been as a signatory to various letters to Congress or other public statements in support of Alliance goals, including advocating on behalf of DACA, undocumented, other immigrant, international, and refugee students.

The Presidents’ Alliance is a partner project of the National Center for Civic Innovation, bringing together American college and university leaders from 42 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico who are dedicated to increasing public understanding of how immigration policies and practices impact students, campuses, and communities. CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank and CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet are also members of the group, of which Mottet was a founding member.