Portion of Pitkin Street to close at 3:15 p.m. Friday

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Sept. 29.

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Pitkin Street will close from Center Avenue to the east entrance of parking lot #240 (by the practice fields adjacent to Canvas Staduim) at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 (tomorrow).

Please use alternative routes to exit Main Campus after 3:15 p.m. on Friday and avoid driving in the area to alleviate traffic congestion and assist in keeping the area safe.

The road closure is to safely accommodate spectator access to two local high school football games to be played in Canvas Stadium tomorrow evening. Parking for the games will be absorbed by spaces already available; students, faculty and staff do not need to move their vehicles Friday afternoon.

CSU students, faculty and staff parked in lots 473 and 475 – to the east of Meridian between Hughes Way and Pitkin – will still be able to exit their parking area after the road closure by exiting from Braiden lot #470. Vehicles parked north of Pitkin between Braiden and Newsom Halls will exit through Hughes Way after Pitkin closes at 3:15 p.m.

Pitkin will reopen at the conclusion of the games, with an anticipated opening by midnight.

High school fans who attend the games will park in lots 195, 425, 577 and 570.

To see a map of parking areas on Main Campus, visit the Parking and Transportation Services website and select “campus map” from the “parking services” pull down menu at the top of the page.

Thank you,

The Public Safety Team