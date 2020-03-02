Portion of Pitkin Street and Meridian east of Canvas Stadium closed March 16-20

Pitkin Street will be closed between Meridian Avenue “north” leading to Hughes Way and Meridian Avenue east of Canvas Stadium from March 16-20.

The sidewalk north of this portion of Pitkin also wil be closed. The south sidewalk along Pitkin Street will remain open. Follow detour signs.

Meridian Avenue, east of the stadium, will be closed to through traffic during this time. Follow detour signs. This closure is for utility work associated with the new Meridian Village.

For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Tony Flores at (970) 491-7110