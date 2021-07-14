Pitkin Street closed west of Meridian Avenue July 27-28

Pitkin Street will be completely closed to vehicular traffic west of Meridian Avenue for one block July 27-28 to perform street enhancements and asphalt repairs.

No parking will be allowed north of the stadium in the closed block where construction occurs. There will be limited access to the rest of Pitkin Street west of the stadium. All parking lots off Pitkin Street remain open and accessible. Signs for vehicular detours will be provided.

All sidewalks remain open throughout this closure. See the map for the specific areas of closure and the detours. For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Milt Brown at (970) 420-0657.