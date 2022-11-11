Pilot shuttle service launched for students with permanent disabilities

Getting around campus just got a whole lot easier for students with permanent disabilities.

CSU Parking and Transportation Services has restored the courtesy shuttle service for those students as part of a one-year pilot program funded by the Associated Students of CSU, the Student Disability Center and the Office of the Vice President for University Operations. The shuttle will run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A previous shuttle service offered by the SDC was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding sources

Alternative Transportation Manager Aaron Fodge said former Vice President for University Operations Lynn Johnson provided funding for a Toyota Sienna that has a ramp for mobility devices and other assistive devices. Funding for the driver in Fleet Services and other associated costs was provided through ASCSU Bill 5127, passed last April, and a one-time portion of funding that the Student Disability Center receives from student fees. Parking and Transportation Services will pursue a permanent student fee this year to advance operations and vehicle purchases beyond the pilot year.

“Fleet Services is proud to offer this service for our permanently disabled students,” said Tiffany Glover, associate director of transportation services.

“I’m very excited and proud to be a part of this program and am looking forward to making a stressful experience a positive one,” added courtesy shuttle operator Jarod Champoux.

The Health and Medical Center will conduct eligibility screenings for students who wish to use the shuttle service.

Fodge said students with temporary disabilities, like a sports injury, can use the Around the Horn bus service.

For more information or to submit registration materials to be eligible for a ride, visit https://col.st/8E2dz.