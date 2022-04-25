Photos: Volunteers give back through CSUnity

One of Colorado State University’s oldest service traditions was back in person for its 25th year. On April 23, the CSU community took part in “CSUnity: A National Volunteer Month CAMmunity Tradition,” a large-scale, one-day service event supporting the local community.

According to organizers, this year’s iteration went back to its roots of cultivating intergenerational and community connections. Projects included yard work, environmental work, and town-and-gown relationship building in which CSU Rams and local nonprofit organizations assist older neighbors and neighbors with disabilities. Volunteers also helped organizations such as the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Trolley Depot.