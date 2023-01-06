Photos: Temple Grandin serves as grand marshal at National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade

Colorado State University has been a partner of the Stock Show since it was first established in 1906. It all kicked off on Jan. 5 with the National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade, led by animal science professor and famed author Temple Grandin as parade grand marshal. This true Western cattle drive featured longhorns, along with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats. Grandin is the subject of an upcoming documentary film, “An Open Door,” to be released in 2023 and filmmakers plan to be on hand to capture the event for the project.