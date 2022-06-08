Photos: Sneak peek inside Terra at CSU Spur before grand opening

By

Space on multiple floors of Terra will be used for agricultural discovery exhibits, teaching visitors about sustainable food systems, from farm to plate.

Planting was recently in progress at the top-floor green roof plot at Terra.

Green roofs are being installed at CSU Spur to test plants for use in green roof systems. The systems help address issues such as urban heat islands, roof runoff, and urban food production.

A Community Food Justice Garden is sprouting on a plaza outside Terra, with beds in the shape of horseshoes.

An expansive commercial kitchen will be used for food research and development projects and for community cooking and nutrition classes.

New lab space will be home to the Agricultural Diagnostic and Analytical Services, which comprise the Plant Diagnostic Clinic and the Soil, Water, and Plant Testing Laboratory.

A high-tech rooftop greenhouse awaits plants that will be used in demonstrations and research into urban crop production.

Photos: Kevin Samuelson / CSU System

A host of events are set for the opening of the next CSU Spur building, Terra – focused on food and agriculture – June 8-11. Events include:

Terra Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting
Wednesday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join the milestone ribbon cutting for the Terra building, and stay for some fun, including lunch from local food trucks, live music, and building tours. (RSVP encouraged here.)

Kids Day at Terra
Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Curious kids of all ages are invited to their first experience at Terra. Enjoy a day of taste testing foods, the CSU Bug Zoo, and so much more. Don’t forget to pop into the Vida building to see the horses, see veterinarians at work, and spend time in the mock vet clinic.

Community, Family and Friends Afternoon at Terra
Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CSU Spur will be open and filled to the brim with fun activities: be part of a community art project, check out greenhouses, interactive exhibits, and the on-view labs and kitchen. Don’t miss the amazing views of downtown Denver from the rooftop.

All activities are free and open to the public, and will be hosted at the Terra building at CSU Spur: 4780 National Western Dr., Denver, CO 80216. Learn more about Terra.

CSU MarComm Staff

More posts by CSU MarComm Staff