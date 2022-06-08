Photos: Sneak peek inside Terra at CSU Spur before grand opening

A host of events are set for the opening of the next CSU Spur building, Terra – focused on food and agriculture – June 8-11. Events include:

Terra Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join the milestone ribbon cutting for the Terra building, and stay for some fun, including lunch from local food trucks, live music, and building tours. (RSVP encouraged here.)

Kids Day at Terra

Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Curious kids of all ages are invited to their first experience at Terra. Enjoy a day of taste testing foods, the CSU Bug Zoo, and so much more. Don’t forget to pop into the Vida building to see the horses, see veterinarians at work, and spend time in the mock vet clinic.

Community, Family and Friends Afternoon at Terra

Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CSU Spur will be open and filled to the brim with fun activities: be part of a community art project, check out greenhouses, interactive exhibits, and the on-view labs and kitchen. Don’t miss the amazing views of downtown Denver from the rooftop.

All activities are free and open to the public, and will be hosted at the Terra building at CSU Spur: 4780 National Western Dr., Denver, CO 80216. Learn more about Terra.